Clemson basketball vs. Virginia Tech score prediction, scouting report for ACC matchup

Clemson basketball will attempt to avoid a third consecutive defeat in ACC play on Wednesday when the Tigers play at Virginia Tech.

Clemson, which started 11-1, has dropped back-to-back league games against Miami and North Carolina.

Ranked No. 22 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) will be facing its third road contest in four ACC games on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

“We didn’t get any favors with our schedule,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “This seems to happen a lot with the beginning of the schedule. Miami’s picked preseason Top 5, Carolina obviously, Pitt’s a top-half pick and now we go into (Virginia) Tech – one of the hardest places to play in the league. It’s a challenge, man.”

Brownell’s Clemson teams are 2-7 at Cassell Coliseum, where the Hokies (9-5, 1-2) are 7-0 this season.

Here are some things to look for on Wednesday night:

Former Clemson player Lynn Kidd is a force for Virginia Tech

The Tigers will see a familiar face in Virginia Tech senior center Lynn Kidd, who played at Clemson as a freshman before transferring.

Kidd, who’s 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, has emerged as force inside for the Hokies, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. His shooting percentage of 65.9% leads the ACC and his 86.7% success rate from the free throw line ranks fifth in the conference.

Kidd played in only seven games at Clemson and totaled eight points and seven rebounds. He has scored 214 points this season – more than he scored in his first three college seasons combined.

Clemson's long-range shooting touch must return

Clemson entered the North Carolina game as the second-best 3-point shooting teams in the ACC at 39%. It left the game shooting 37.2% thanks to a 1-for-18 performance in the 65-55 loss to the Tar Heels.

Joseph Girard III and PJ Hall – the Tigers’ top two players in terms of 3-pointers made this season – were a combined 0-for-9 from long range.

“You can’t go 1-for-18 and win a game from 3,” Brownell said. “We were minus-21 from 3 and there’s no way to overcome that. We had some shots that guys have normally been making this year that we didn’t make. That’s basketball some days.”

Clemson senior guard Chase Hunter (1) shoots near University of North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) during the second half Jan 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum.

LONG ROAD AHEAD: Despite 1-2 start in league play, Clemson basketball still can win the ACC. Here's why.

Clemson needs another big game from Chase Hunter

Hunter has been on a roll of late and Brownell will be counting on his senior guard to be a steadying influence at Virginia Tech.

In Clemson’s last three games, Hunter has totaled 49 points while shooting 51.4% (19-of-37) from the floor. He’s also performed well in the Tigers’ last two games against the Hokies with 25 points and seven assists.

With 930 career points, Hunter is closing in on 1,000 career points, which would make him the 46th player in Clemson basketball history to reach that milestone.

Clemson basketball score prediction vs Virginia Tech

Clemson 75, Virginia Tech 69: It will be imperative for the Tigers to play with a sense of urgency to avoid a 1-3 start in ACC play. Clemson will need solid defense to fuel a strong start and keep the Hokies’ raucous home crowd relatively quiet.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score prediction vs. Virginia Tech in ACC game