Clemson basketball vs. North Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report

The Clemson basketball team will attempt to bounce back from its second loss of the season when it hosts long-time nemesis North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers are coming off a 95-82 loss at Miami on Wednesday night.

“Time to regroup,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Defensively we have to be better.”

Brownell called the Tigers’ defense “non-existent,” and indeed his team allowed the Hurricanes to score 60 second-half points – the most ever surrendered in a half by a Brownell-coached Clemson team.

Clemson (11-2, 1-1 ACC) carries a No. 16 ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll into the game on Saturday (noon, ESPN2) against No. 9 North Carolina (10-3, 2-0).

History is not on the Tigers’ side. Clemson has won just five times in 28 games against the Tar Heels over the past 20 seasons, but there may be reason for optimism – Clemson is 3-3 in its past six games against North Carolina.

Here’s what to expect Saturday:

Count on plenty of points being scored

The matchup promises no small amount of offensive production. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC with an average of 85 points per game. Clemson isn’t far behind, ranking fourth at 82.23.

The game also will feature the top two scorers in the league in the Tar Heels’ RJ Davis and the Tigers’ PJ Hall. Davis scores at a 21.1 clip while Hall averages 20.2 points per game.

Clemson must minimize Armando Bacot's impact

Bacot, the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, has had his way against the Tigers the last two seasons, recording double-doubles in each of the Tar Heels’ victories. Bacot has scored 43 points in the two games and made a ridiculous 16-of-21 shots (76.2%) from the floor.

In the Tar Heels’ win at Pitt on Tuesday night, Bacot became the seventh UNC player to score 2,000 career points and recorded the 74th double-double of his career.

Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III after making a three point shot against Queens University Royals during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Friday, December 22, 2023.

Long-range shooting will loom large

Clemson and North Carolina are two of the more accurate teams in the ACC from 3-point range. The Tigers rank first in the league with 9.69 3-pointers made per game while the Tar Heels are fifth at 7.55. Clemson’s success rate of 39% is second-best in the ACC while North Carolina’s 36.3% success rate from beyond the arc is fifth-best.

Clemson’s Joseph Girard III and the Tar Heels’ Davis are second and third, respectively, in 3-pointers made per game.

Prediction

Clemson 80, North Carolina 77: The Tigers will be intent on correcting the ills that plagued them in the loss to Miami, beginning with a much-improved defensive effort. A lively crowd and friendly and familiar nets should pay dividends, too.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson score prediction vs. North Carolina: ACC basketball