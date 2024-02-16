Clemson basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

CLEMSON - Clemson basketball is coming off its largest margin of victory in ACC play this season after defeating Miami 77-60 on Wednesday. The Tigers will look to carry their momentum into Saturday's game against NC State at Littlejohn Coliseum.

"Every game is its own," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "You don't get to bottle (Wednesday's win) up and take it with you Saturday."

NC State has lost five out of its last seven games and has not beaten the Tigers in its past six attempts, but the Wolfpack enter this contest with a week of rest.

Clemson (17-7, 7-6 ACC) comes into this matchup Saturday (7:45 p.m., CW Network) tied for fifth place in the ACC with NC State (15-9, 7-6).

Here are three things to know and a score prediction:

Clemson basketball defense has been stout late in games recently

The Tigers have allowed under 70 points in four of their last five games. Their defense has propelled them during their three-game win streak, forcing turnovers and stifling offenses in the final minutes.

When the score was tied at 70 with 4:17 left in the game against UNC, Clemson forced two turnovers during its 7-0 run to take a commanding lead.

With the score knotted at 60 with 3:37 left vs. Syracuse, the Tigers went on a 17-8 run to win it. When the score was tied at 57 against Miami, Clemson finished the game on a 20-3 run and forced three turnovers with 6:09 remaining.

"Our guys have been fighting and competing," Brownell said. "When our bench plays well, I think that helps us on the defensive end. ... Those guys bring a level of athleticism to our team that also keeps our starters a little bit more fresh and then that helps us late in games."

NC State basketball's DJ Horne is coming off a 31-point game

Clemson must figure out how to contain Wolfpack guard DJ Horne. The senior leads NC State in points per game (16.8), which ranks eighth in the conference. He is coming off a season-high 31 points against Wake Forest, shooting 13-for-21 from the field and 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack are also one of the best teams in the ACC at taking care of the ball. They are tied with Duke for the second-fewest turnovers per game in the conference (9.5).

Jack Clark, Ben Middlebrooks face their former teams

Clark spent a year with the Wolfpack in 2022-23 before transferring to Clemson this season as a graduate student. He averaged nine points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 43.6% from the field with NC State. The Pennsylvania native brought his experience and size to the Tigers and says he still talks to his former teammates.

“It’s going to be fun seeing everybody I used to play with last year — coaches and players — so it’s going to be a great game,” Clark said.

Middlebrooks played two seasons with Clemson before transferring to the Wolfpack this season. The junior will play at Littlejohn Coliseum for the first time since joining NC State.

"Ben is doing a nice job," Brownell said. "I'm happy for Ben. He's a good player, and that's why we recruited him."

Clemson basketball score prediction vs NC State

Clemson 78, NC State 72: Clemson has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC and has shown it can win in multiple ways. Expect NC State to come out with more energy at tip-off thanks to the extra rest, but the Tigers use their experience and home-court advantage to overcome the Wolfpack.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score prediction vs. NC State in ACC game