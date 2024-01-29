Clemson basketball vs. Louisville score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

Two teams in dire need of a midseason about-face will collide Tuesday night when Clemson plays host to Louisville in an ACC game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson has lost five of its past seven games and is coming off a gut-wrenching one-point loss at No. 12 Duke.

“I hate it for my players,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “They played very well in a lot of ways and to not be rewarded for that stings. But I’m proud of their effort, proud of the way we played.”

Louisville is mired in a streak that has seen the Cardinals lose eight of their past nine games, including five in a row.

“I haven’t given up on these guys,” Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. “These guys haven’t given up on themselves. We’ve got to continue to fight. We’ve got to be focused.”

The Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC) enter the game on Tuesday (9 p.m., ACC Network) in 10th place in the ACC standings; the Cardinals (6-14, 1-8) are in last place in the 15-team league.

Brownell says PJ Hall deserves better treatment from officials

Hall has played well in his past two starts against Louisville, averaging 19 points in those games. That’s essentially his scoring average this season, which ranks second in the ACC, and matched his output in Saturday’s loss at Duke.

The effort marked Hall’s 29th consecutive double-figure scoring game — and Brownell believes Hall should have had the opportunity for more points.

“There was a lot of contact on him throughout the game,” Brownell said. “I don’t think he sometimes gets treated as well as some of the other good players in our league.

“He just played through it, and obviously down the stretch he was terrific, making big shots, huge free throws. I think he’s a first-team all-conference player.”

Clemson's long-range touch may loom large

On Tuesday, Clemson's 3-point shooting could be the key. The Cardinals not only struggle to make shots from beyond the arc, they also struggle to defend them.

Louisville ranks dead last in the ACC in 3-point field goals made per game (5.75) and in 3-point field goal defense, allowing opponents to connect at a 35.5% rate.

That could translate into a potentially big night for Clemson's Joseph Girard III, whose two 3-pointers at Duke moved him into a tie with former Georgia Tech star Dennis Scott for third place on the ACC’s all-time 3-point leaders list with 351.

Tigers still have chance for a strong finish

While Clemson’s loss at Duke was frustrating, there’s no time to lament the defeat. The Tigers have a quick turnaround, and then a key game against Virginia on Saturday.

“We did a lot of good things,” Brownell said. “If we keep playing this type of basketball, we’re going to finish the season well.”

They'll need that if they're to earn a fourth NCAA Tournament berth in Brownell's 14 seasons. The good news: Seven of Clemson’s final ACC games are at Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers are 7-2 this season.

Prediction

Clemson 80, Louisville 68: The Tigers suffered an ugly 10-point loss against Louisville in February, giving the Cardinals one of their two ACC victories and four wins overall in 2022-23. Clemson can ill afford a repeat performance.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score prediction in ACC game vs. Louisville