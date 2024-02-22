Clemson basketball vs. Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

CLEMSON – After setting multiple season highs in its 81-57 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Clemson basketball faces a tougher foe Saturday in Florida State (7:45 p.m. ET, CW Network) at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers have been in pursuit of their early season spirit when they started with an 11-1 record. In Wednesday's win, they may have recovered those vibes and look to showcase it against the Seminoles.

"It wasn't like we were in a terrible place, but we've had a hard time just continuing to build and play at the level," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "Occasionally, you get distracted, and you lose a lead or two, and we've lost a couple leads."

Florida State is coming off an 84-76 win against Boston College, snapping its three-game losing skid. The Seminoles hope to split the regular-season series against the Tigers after losing 78-67 on Jan. 20.

Clemson (18-8, 8-7 ACC) and Florida State (14-12, 8-7) are tied for fifth in the ACC with Pittsburgh and NC State.

Here are three things to know and a score prediction:

Clemson basketball players respond to Brad Brownell's call

After the Tigers' deflating 78-77 loss to NC State on Saturday, Brownell said coaches and players had a "difficult" film session Monday when he challenged his older players to finish the regular season strong. His veterans delivered against the Yellow Jackets.

Chase Hunter, PJ Hall, Joseph Girard III and Ian Schieffelin scored double figures. Clemson shot 53.4% from the field and 48.3% from deep. It held Georgia Tech to 57 points, which is the least amount it has allowed in conference play this season, and its bench added 11 points.

It was the response Brownell wanted to see from his team.

"We just tried to get back to how we felt in November, December," Brownell said. "I think my older players did a really good job of making that happen."

Chase Hunter among Tigers on fire from 3-point range

Clemson notched 21 assists and set a season high in 3-pointers with 14 against Georgia Tech. It was the most it has made since Feb. 22, 2023. Hunter hit four 3-pointers, Hall and Schieffelin buried three each and Girard and Jack Clark dropped two apiece.

"When we shoot it this well, we're going to get a lot of assists," Hunter said. "We move the ball well (and) got a lot of guys that can make shots."

The Tigers have made at least nine 3-pointers in four of their last five games. In ACC play, Clemson has shot well from 3-point range on the road, averaging 38%. Its problem has been doing it at home, shooting just 29%.

The key for Clemson basketball to beat Florida State

Florida State is among the best teams in the ACC at getting to the free-throw line. It has the third-most attempts behind Louisville and North Carolina, and it starts with its leading scorer, Jamir Watkins. He averages 14.8 points (16.3 in conference play) and is second in the ACC in free-throws made (118).

The Seminoles also force the most turnovers per game in the ACC (15.2). Watkins and Darin Green Jr. are top 10 in steals in the conference. Clemson must take care of the basketball and avoid sending Florida State to the free-throw line to limit the Seminoles' scoring opportunities.

Clemson basketball score prediction vs. FSU

Clemson 77, Florida State 71: After failing to separate from the pack against NC State, the Tigers will do it this time. Clemson enters this matchup playing its best on both ends of the floor and will hand the Seminoles their fifth straight loss at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball vs FSU score prediction, scouting report in ACC