Clemson basketball vs. Duke score prediction, scouting report for ACC matchup

Clemson basketball will attempt to even its ACC record Saturday in one of the league’s most daunting venues – Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils’ home court has been particularly challenging for the Tigers, who haven’t won there since 1995. Clemson won 75-70 that season behind Rayfield Ragland’s 16 points, defying the odds as a 16-point underdog in then-coach Rick Barnes’ first season.

Unfortunately for Clemson fans, the Tigers are winless in 20 trips to Cameron Indoor Stadium since, including 0-7 under Brad Brownell.

Clemson (13-5, 3-4 ACC) has lost four of its past six games this season heading into the showdown against the Blue Devils on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers have slipped into 10th place in the latest ACC standings.

Duke (14-4, 5-2) is in third place in the ACC and has won nine of its past 10 games.

Here are three storylines to follow Saturday:

Duke's Jeremy Roach questionable vs. Clemson basketball

Duke senior captain Jeremy Roach’s status for the Clemson game remains up in the air. Roach was injured in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 14-point victory at Louisville on Tuesday night and was on crutches heading for the return flight back to Durham, North Carolina.

He’s the Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer this season with a 14.4 average and leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (.456), free-throw percentage (.862) and steals (26).

Roach was a thorn in Clemson’s side in its most recent trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2022 with nine assists, eight points and four rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

Tigers' Josh Beadle coming off career performance

Josh Beadle has played in 17 of 18 games for Clemson this season but averaged only 11 minutes per outing. Could he be in line for more playing time? It’s possible given the way he played in the Tigers’ victory at Florida State on Saturday.

The sophomore guard from Columbia scored a career-high 12 points in a season-high 26½ minutes while adding two rebounds and a steal. But Brownell was most impressed with his defense.

“His defense kept him out on the floor as much as the offense,” Brownell said. “He’s been practicing better. His minutes don’t always show it here recently, but I do think he’s hopefully turning a little bit of a corner.

“Offensively when he’s in the game he’s got some open-court stuff – he can make plays, he’s not afraid.”

Jan 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers guards Chase Hunter (1) and Josh Beadle (0) before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center.

Driving and drawing fouls is working for Tigers' Chase Hunter

If Clemson is to pull of the upset of the 12th-ranked Blue Devils, the Tigers likely will need another strong outing from senior guard Chase Hunter.

Although he’s still mired in a slump from 3-point range – shooting a chilly 19.2% over the Tigers’ past seven games – Hunter has been more effective at using his size and quickness to drive to the basket and draw fouls during that span. He has capitalized on those opportunities, making 28 of his past 30 free throw attempts, or 93.3%, and scoring in double figures in five of those seven contests.

Prediction

Duke 80, Clemson 73: Clemson possesses the size and experience to match up fairly well against the Blue Devils, at least for a while. But after suffering a home court defeat at the hands of Pitt on Saturday, it’s difficult to fathom the Blue Devils losing consecutive home games.

