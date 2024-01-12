Clemson basketball vs Boston College score prediction as Brad Brownell challenges PJ Hall

Clemson basketball will attempt to halt a three-game ACC losing streak when the Tigers host Boston College on Saturday.

There are 16 games remaining in the regular season, but Clemson (11-4, 1-3 ACC) can ill afford a fourth straight defeat if the Tigers hope to remain in contention for an ACC title and NCAA Tournament berth.

If recent history holds, Clemson should fare well. The Tigers have won 10 of their last 12 games against Boston College (10-5, 1-3) heading into the game on Saturday (3 p.m., ACC Network), but Clemson coach Brad Brownell knows nothing is a given in ACC play.

“We’ve had a hard stretch here and this is another quick turnaround with Boston College, who’s playing very well and playing really hard,” Brownell said. “It’s going to be a great test for us.

“We just need to figure out a way to get a win and get our mojo back a little bit. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to play better basketball on both ends.”

Clemson has slipped to No. 22 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll and to No. 29 in the latest NET rankings.

Brad Brownell issues challenge to Tigers' PJ Hall

Hall has struggled of late, shooting 8-for-26 from the floor in the Tigers’ last two games and making just 4 of 18 3-point shots during the three-game losing streak.

“I think PJ has got to fight harder for better position and deeper position,” Brownell said. “He’s got to play like an All-American. We’ve got to get a little more out of him that way.”

Clemson basketball's top scorers are struggling on 3-pointers

After a 1-for-18 debacle from long range in the Tigers’ home loss to North Carolina on Jan. 6, the Tigers improved a bit in Wednesday’s loss at Virginia Tech, making nine 3s on 26 attempts. But that 34.6% was still less than the Tigers’ season average of 37.1%.

The Tigers’ top three scorers are a combined 11-for-51 (21.6%) in the three-game losing streak.

The best cure for Clemson’s recent 3-point ills could be a game against Boston College. The Eagles rank 15th – dead last – in 3-point percentage defense among ACC teams (35.8%).

GOOD OR BAD?: 3 reasons Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Alabama football would be good fit and 2 why they wouldn't

Clemson must have answers for 7-footer Quinten Post

Post, a 7-footer, continues to emerge as a key player for the Eagles and will command plenty of attention. A native of The Netherlands who transferred from Mississippi State, Post was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player a year ago and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Post leads Boston College in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (7.7) and is second in the ACC in blocked shots per game (2.07) as the Eagles look to notch their first winning season since 2017-18.

Clemson basketball score prediction vs Boston College

Clemson 77, Boston College 65: Under the guidance of former Clemson assistant coach and South Carolina native Earl Grant, Boston College has won its last two games against Clemson, but that mini-streak should come to an end Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers are 6-1 this season.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-Boston College basketball: Score prediction, scouting report