Clemson basketball vs. Boston College: Score prediction, scouting report in ACC Tournament

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball enters the ACC Tournament as a No. 6 seed and will battle No. 11 Boston College Wednesday (9:30 p.m., ESPN2) in Washington, D.C.

The Tigers (21-10) had a chance for a double bye in the conference tournament but dropped their regular-season finale to Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh defeated NC State. Still, they are expected to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under Clemson coach Brad Brownell. He characterized the Tigers' season as "good," citing quality non-conference wins but too many conference losses.

"League play is harder. Everybody knows everybody," Brownell said. "You don't sneak up on anybody. Coaches are very familiar, (and) you've competed against each other, so it's challenging."

Meanwhile, the Eagles (18-14) defeated No. 14-seed Miami 81-65 on Tuesday night. They have won three straight games and are led by Quinten Post, who missed the last game these two teams played on Jan. 13 with a illness. He leads Boston College in points, rebounds and blocks.

Here are three things to know and a score prediction for this second-round game:

PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin received ACC honors

Clemson's leading scorer and rebounder were rewarded Monday for their hard work throughout the season. Hall made All-ACC first team and finished third in ACC Player of the Year voting. It was his second postseason honor from the conference after making the all-conference third team last season.

The Spartanburg native has logged seven double-doubles, 13 20-point games this season and has scored in double-figures 30 times. He finished third in scoring average with 18.8, 12th in rebounding (6.8) and is tied for third in the average blocks (1.58) in the ACC.

Schieffelin became Clemson's second ACC Most Improved Player in program history, joining Jaron Blossomgame (2016). The junior averaged 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and posted nine double-doubles this season. He shot 57.9% from the field and 52.8 percent from 3-point range.

Schieffelin and Joseph Girard III made All-ACC Honorable Mention. The trio will look to have a sustained run in the conference tournament with a battle-tested roster this week.

"This group is incredible," Hall said. "We can flourish in so many different ways – inside, outside shooting; defense, zone and man. We're so versatile and really deep."

Quinten Post is coming off his third 30-point double-double this season

In the Eagles' 89-78 loss to Clemson earlier this season, Post, who made All-ACC second team and All-ACC defensive team, was out. He showed why he is critical to Boston College's success Tuesday, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and logging 13 rebounds, two steals and a block against Miami.

Post finished the regular season 10th in scoring (16.7), eighth in rebounds (7.9) and second in blocks (1.8) average in the conference. Hall and Schieffelin must be prepared to slow down the 7-footer.

Alongside Post is Jaedan Zackery. The guard is tied for fifth in average assists (4.3) and steals (1.8). Brownell describes Zackery as a tough, physical guard. Clemson must protect the ball and slow down Boston College's maestro to limit mismatches its offense likes to create.

Clemson basketball has a 10-2 record with Jack Clark in the lineup

When former Clemson player Hunter Tyson went pro last offseason, Brownell wanted to bring in a strong rebounder. He found it in Clark, a 6-foot-10 N.C. State transfer.

The graduate added length and experience to Clemson and has boosted the team with his ability to play multiple positions given the opposing team's lineup. He can limit a team's best wing player or guard, which has helped the Tigers' win seven of their last 10.

"He's been a big help because of the rebounding, then his ability to switch and guard different people," Brownell said. "His versatility and his experience are vital."

With Hall, Girard and Chase Hunter in the lineup, Clark's main responsibility doesn't include double-digit scoring. Still, he can get a bucket, scoring a season-high 10 points against Wake Forest.

Clemson basketball score prediction vs. Boston College

Clemson 80, Boston College 70: Despite not landing a double bye, the Tigers are more rested than the Eagles and have a more experienced team. During Boston College's win streak, it has beaten Louisville and Miami twice — both teams rank at the bottom of the conference. A better, battle-tested Clemson will overcome the Eagles.

