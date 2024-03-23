Clemson basketball vs Baylor prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament 2nd round?

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball defeated No. 11 seed New Mexico 77-56 Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in program history.

After losing three of their previous four games, including a one-and-done appearance in the ACC tournament, the sixth-seeded Tigers (22-11) regained their edge to take care of the Lobos and will look to defeat No. 3 seed Baylor Sunday (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT).

"Scott Drew is an incredible coach, won the national championship and has a very talented team," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "So we'll have to be on the top of our game to win."

Meanwhile, Baylor (24-10) has won five of its past seven games and is coming off its 92-67 bludgeoning of No. 14 seed Colgate Friday, where it made 16 3-pointers, shooting 53.3%.

Here are three things to know and a score prediction for this second-round matchup:

Clemson basketball is coming off its second-largest win in its March Madness history

After their rough performance against Boston College in the conference tournament, the Tigers were motivated to impress, and they did so in their 21-point victory. Friday's win ranks behind only their round-of-32 win against Auburn in 2018, when Clemson won 84-53.

"We were ready, and I'm just happy that our guys were able to get past our last performance," Brownell said.

PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin each scored in double figures, and Schieffelin recorded his 10th double double of the season. Clemson's bench added 13 points, and it held New Mexico to its lowest scoring total all season.

Can Chase Hunter continue his torrid play after season-high 21 points?

Hunter rebounded after his poor showing in the ACC tournament, where he scored two points, shot 0-for-10 from the field and had a minus-29. He scored 21 points Friday and added six assists, three rebounds and two steals, and finished plus-14.

"I wanted to make sure I impacted this game whether it was on defense, offense, making plays for my teammates," Hunter said.

The redshirt senior's production is critical for the Tigers to have a sustained run in the NCAA tournament. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate this production against Baylor.

MORE: What Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell said about Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC

What makes the Baylor Bears a tough opponent?

The Bears are offense-driven, having six players who average double-digit scoring — Ja'Kobe Walter, RayJ Dennis, Jalen Bridges, Yves Missi, Jayden Nunn and Langston Love. Bridges, Nunn, Walter and Dennis scored in double figures in their win against Colgate Friday.

Baylor has the second-highest scoring offense in the Big 12, averaging 80.9 points, and has the best 3-point shooting percentage in the conference with 39.4%. Dennis leads the Big 12 in average assists with 6.9.

Defensively, the Bears allow 71.1 points per game, and Missi has logged 50 blocks this season, which is third-most in the Big 12.

Clemson prediction vs Baylor: March Madness second round

Baylor 75, Clemson 71: History is against the Tigers, who have made the Sweet 16 four times in 14 years in the NCAA tournament. Expect Baylor to continue a 3-point barrage that will be too much for Clemson to handle, thus ending its March Madness run.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson vs Baylor score prediction, pick for March Madness 2nd round