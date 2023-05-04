Clemson basketball transfer tracker: Who's leaving, joining the Tigers via portal

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball's season ended March 15 with a first-round NIT loss to Morehead State. The Tigers were knocked out of the tournament as a No. 1 seed after they were left on the March Madness bubble.

Transfer movement for the Tigers began almost immediately, with a guard entering the portal the next morning. More could decide to leave in the coming weeks. For NCAA winter sports, athletes have 60 days after championship selection — in other words, Selection Sunday — to enter the portal.

Last offseason, Clemson lost three players to the portal. If the Tigers add any players out of the portal, it will be something of a rarity. Only one player on the Tigers' 2022-23 roster was a transfer addition: starting guard Brevin Galloway, who came to Clemson by way of Boston College and College of Charleston. The season before that, two players on the roster had come to Clemson out of the portal.

Here's a look at who is leaving and joining the Tigers via transfer portal.

Players transferring from Clemson

Ben Middlebrooks, F/C — Sophomore big man Ben Middlebrooks entered the portal March 23. He played in 34 games in the 2022-23 season, including seven starts. He played an average of 11 minutes per game and had 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Where he landed: NC State.

Chauncey Gibson, G — Freshman guard Chauncey Gibson was the first Clemson player to enter the portal the day after the Tigers' season ended. The former three-star out of Dallas redshirted in 2022-23 and did not appear in any games. Where he landed: Tulsa.

Players transferring to Clemson

Jake Heidbreder, G — Former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder committed to Clemson on Mar. 29, but he will reportedly have back surgery and miss the 2023-24 season. He was the Falcons' leading scorer as a sophomore in 2023 with 15.1 points per game and was named third-team All-Mountain West. His 75 made 3-pointers were fourth-most in the conference.

Jack Clark, G — Former NC State guard Jack Clark committed to the Tigers on Apr. 19. He played in 23 games with 17 starts in his one season with the Wolfpack after he transferred from La Salle. He averaged 9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season.

Bas Leyte, F — Former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte committed to Clemson on May 4. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big from the Netherlands was second on his team in both points per game (9.5) and rebounds per game (6) last season.

