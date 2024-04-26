Clemson Basketball star announces return to Clemson for another season

With all the moving pieces on the Clemson men’s basketball team, star forward Ian Schieffelin made an announcement about his future with the Tigers.

Taking to Instagram to share the message, Schieffelin announced that he is running it back with Clemson for another season. After four players announced their departure from the program, Schieffelin made a statement with this announcement.

Schieffelin was an integral part of the Tigers’ success in their run to the Elite 8. The ACC Most Improved Player winner averaged 10.1 points and 9.4 rebounds, shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 46.9 from three.

I don’t believe there was any doubt he would return, but confirmation is always welcome!

