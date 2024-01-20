Clemson basketball snaps out of slump with decisive ACC victory at Florida State

Clemson slowed its midseason swoon with a victory at Florida State on Saturday.

The Tigers got 14 points from Chase Hunter to key a 78-67 win against the Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Center, giving the Tigers just their second victory in six games.

Clemson (13-6, 3-4 ACC) began the season 9-0 – its best start since 2008 – but slipped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll last week after climbing as high as No. 11.

Florida State (11-7, 5-2), which was picked to finish 11th in the ACC, had a five-game winning streak snapped. The Seminoles had won seven of their eight games prior to Saturday.

Clemson improved to 12-17 against Florida State in 14 seasons under coach Brad Brownell, including a 4-10 record against the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Chase Hunter enjoys playing vs. the Seminoles

Clemson guard Chase Hunter’s eyes light up when the Tigers play Florida State. Hunter scored a career-high 26 points in an 82-81 victory against the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season and had another big game Saturday.

He finished with a team-high 14 points on a perfect shooting performance – Hunter made all three of his shots from the field and all eight of his free throws. His dunk with 28.6 seconds left punctuated the victory.

Jack Clark gets extensive playing time for Tigers

Due in large part to early foul trouble for Clemson big men PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin, Jack Clark saw his most extended playing time of the season against the Seminoles.

Clark, a transfer from NC State who had missed 10 consecutive games because of an injury prior to returning for a short stint against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, enjoyed his best game as a Tiger, which may lead to more playing time down the season's home stretch. Clark had seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 19 minutes of playing time.

Clemson regains 3-point shooting touch

Clemson had struggled from 3-point range recently, shooting just 23.5% in its previous four games, but the Tigers rediscovered their touch against Florida State.

Clemson went 7-for-17, or 41.2%, from beyond the arc. Chauncey Wiggins made both of his attempts, and the team’s top 3-point threat – Joseph Girard III – was 2-for-6.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball snaps slump with decisive win at Florida State