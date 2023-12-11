Clemson basketball skyrockets up the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Brad Brownell’s leadership has propelled the Clemson men’s basketball team to an impressive undefeated record, making them a standout in college basketball. Recognizing their stellar performance, the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll reflects the team’s excellence.

Clemson (9-0, 1-0 ACC) is experiencing its most remarkable start ever, with a recent triumph over the previously unbeaten TCU showcasing their exceptional form this season. Clemson has triumphed over undefeated opponents in their last two outings, including a significant victory against rivals South Carolina. As a result of these remarkable achievements, the team has surged to the No.13 spot in the rankings.

ESPN’s metrics underscore Clemson’s dominance, ranking them as the top team in strength of record. The team boasts a stellar 3-0 record against top 50 BPI teams and an impressive 4-0 record versus NET Quadrant 1 teams, matching their total quad 1 wins from the previous season.

Below is a look at the latest AP Top 25:

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (62 1st votes)

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Houston (1)

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Marquette

8. Creighton

9. UNC

10. Gonzaga

11. Oklahoma

12. Tennessee

13. Clemson

14. Kentucky

15. Florida Atlantic

16. Illinois

17. Colorado State

18. BYU

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Wisconsin

24. Miami

25. Northwestern

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph’s 1.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire