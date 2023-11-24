Clemson basketball score updates vs. Alcorn State: Tigers face Braves in nonconference play

CLEMSON — Clemson men's basketball is back at Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday to host Alcorn State. The Tigers, who are in their 14th season under coach Brad Brownell, are looking to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 2020.

Clemson is coming off an 85-68 win againts Boise State on Sunday in which the Tigers shot 51% from the field and 53% from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State (1-6) has beaten only Xavier University (La.) this season in its opener. The Braves have since played the likes of TCU and Michigan State but have yet to win another game. Clemson and Alcorn State are meeting for the first time, but Clemson is 5-0 in its history against SWAC teams.

MORE: Watch Clemson basketball vs. Alcorn State live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Alcorn State on today?

Clemson vs. Alcorn State start time

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Alcorn State

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

at Alabama, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET

at Pittsburgh, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET

vs. South Carolina, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. TCU at Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

at Memphis, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs Alcorn State in nonconference game