Clemson basketball score updates vs. Winthrop in 2023-24 season opener

CLEMSON — Clemson men's basketball's 2023-24 season begins Monday when the Tigers host Winthrop at Littlejohn Coliseum. It will be Clemson's 14th season under coach Brad Brownell.

The Tigers unofficially debuted their new roster last week in an exhibition against Newberry College, which Clemson won 90-39. Returning star center PJ Hall had 14 points in 13 minutes playing time.

Clemson has four new transfers. The headliners are former Syracuse guard Joe Girard III and former NC State forward Jack Clark. Girard was one of the ACC's top 3-point shooters last season, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Clark was the leading rebounder (6.9 per game) on a Wolfpack team that made the NCAA Tournament. He also averaged nine points per game last season. He has been recovering from offseason groin surgeries and missed much of Clemson's preseason practice, so he could be limited early in the season.

What time, channel is Clemson basketball vs. Winthrop?

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: Stream on ACC Network Extra

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Winthrop in season opener

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs Winthrop in season opener