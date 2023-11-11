Clemson basketball score updates vs. UAB at Asheville Championship tournament

Clemson basketball is in Asheville, North Carolina, for the Asheville Championship tournament. The Tigers play their first of two games at Harrah's Cherokee Center on Friday against UAB.

Clemson opened its 14th season under coach Brad Brownell with a 78-56 win over Winthrop on Monday. Star center PJ Hall began his fourth season with a 20-point performance.

More: Watch Clemson basketball's games in Asheville live on ESPN+

UAB was an NCAA Tournament team last season and competed as a No. 12 seed. The Blazers are one of at least three 2022 tournament teams the Tigers will face this season as they look to build an NCAA Tournament resume.

If Clemson beats UAB on Friday, it will face the winner of Davidson vs. Maryland, at 3 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2). If the Tigers lose to UAB, they'll play the loser of Davidson vs. Maryland at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2).

What time, channel is Clemson basketball vs. UAB?

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Stream on ESPN+

Clemson basketball score vs. UAB: Live updates

