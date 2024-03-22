Clemson basketball routs New Mexico in March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament second round

Clemson basketball returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 and demolished No. 11 seed New Mexico 77-56 Friday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, to advance to the round of 32.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (22-11) responded after their 21-point loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament in their last outing to take care of the Lobos (26-10), whom entered on a four-game win streak.

Clemson will face No. 3 Baylor (24-10) in the round of 32 on Sunday.

Entering this matchup, No. 11 seeds were 3-0 in the tournament, and Clemson ended that streak with one of its finest performances of the season. It built a 32-13 in the first half behind PJ Hall's stellar offense and remained in control throughout the game despite many New Mexico runs.

Chase Hunter led all scorers with 21 points and Hall added 14 points.

Here are two takeaways from Clemson's first round of 64 win since 2018 and what lies ahead for the Tigers.

Clemson basketball responds after ACC Tournament loss

Clemson coach Brad Brownell described the way the team lost to Boston College as an “oddity,” and Clemson displayed why with an impressive showing Friday.

Hall showed why he is an all-conference player, knocking down 3-pointers and working in the post against Lobos defenders, and Joseph Girard III helped facilitate the offense and was his usual 3-point making self, scoring two 3-pointers with three assists.

However, unlike Clemson’s loss to the Eagles, other players chipped in to complement Hall and Girard. Hunter responded after his worst shooting outing of the season, and Ian Schieffelin and Jack Clark added inside, free throw and 3-point scoring to handle the Lobos. The Tigers also got a boost from their bench with 13 points.

Tigers limit New Mexico’s Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Both players lead the Lobos in scoring with House averaging 16.1 points and Mashburn logging 14.4 points per game. Yet, neither could get into rhythm against the Tigers. Clemson contained both with their defensive length, forcing contesting shots that hindered New Mexico.

After combining for 49 points in the Mountain West tournament championship, House and Mashburn combined for 18 Friday.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson vs New Mexico in March Madness: Chase Hunter carries Tigers into second round