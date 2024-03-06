Clemson basketball rebounds, routs Syracuse 90-75 in final home game of season

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball returned to Littlejohn Coliseum for the final time this season and routed Syracuse 90-75 Tuesday night.

The Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) came out with urgency after their loss to Notre Dame three days earlier, and PJ Hall spearheaded the effort. He started the game shooting 5-for-5 from the field and was responsible for half of Clemson’s 42 first-half points.

The Orange (20-11, 11-9) battled back in the first half, thanks to Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, but the Tigers ended the half on a 10-2 run to lead 42-30 at halftime.

Syracuse cut its deficit to five with 11:47 remaining in the game, but the Tigers’ defense tightened up. They recorded one steal, blocked three shots and forced seven turnovers in the second half. Clemson continued to build its halftime lead with Chase Hunter and Joseph Girard III scoring multiple 3-pointers each.

Girard, a transfer from Syracuse, put any hopes of an Orange comeback with an and-one 3-pointer at the top of the arc with 5:42 left in the game. Syracuse only led once with the first basket of the game. Clemson’s offense was energized from the opening tip-off and delivered for itself and its fans on senior night.

Hall scored 25 points, Girard put up 21 points and Ian Schieffelin recorded his ninth double-double with 16 points and 16 boards.

This victory allowed Clemson to take a step forward in securing a double-bye in the ACC Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.

Here are two takeaways from this critical win and what lies ahead for the Tigers:

Hall’s likely final game at Littlejohn was one to remember

The Spartanburg native was joined by his family as he was honored at center court before the game. He waved at the crowd, did his signature “I love you” hand gesture and took a picture with Clemson coach Brad Brownell.

With the love and adoration Hall received from fans and teammates pregame, he returned the favor by having a monster game. He scored 21 points in the first half and shot 9-for-12 from the field (2-for-3 from 3-point range). He disrupted Syracuse’s man and zone defenses, knocking down open 3-pointers and dominating the Orange in the post.

It was probably the senior's final masterclass at Littlejohn, and he left everything on the court for the program he adores.

Jack Clark returned, boosted Clemson on both ends of floor

Clark missed Saturday’s game against Notre Dame with an illness. He came back Tuesday and continued to show why he is a critical component to the Tigers. On defense, he played his usual suffocating defense. He recorded three steals and one block.

Offensively, Clark helped slice up Syracuse, logging five assists. Clemson players were passing the ball around like it was fire, allowing multiple players to touch it before putting up a shot. Clemson finished with 17 assists and made 11 3-pointers – its most since Feb. 21.

What's next?

Clemson will travel to Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8) for its final game of the regular season Saturday. The Tigers will look to give the Demon Deacons their first loss at home this season.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball routs Syracuse 90-75 in last home game of season