Clemson basketball overcomes 18-point deficit for one-possession win over Davidson

Clemson men's basketball trailed Davidson by as many as 18 points on Sunday in the Asheville Championship tournament title game. The Tigers could hardly have gotten off to a worse start, missing 12 of their first 13 shots.

But Clemson came storming back at the end of the first half and the start of the second and, despite some second-half scares, completed the comeback for a 68-65 win at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Early in the first half, Clemson (3-0) took 3-pointer after 3-pointer but missed its first eight. The Tigers missed 10 straight field goals, and Davidson (2-1) put together an 18-0 run over about seven minutes.

Sophomore guard Josh Beadle sparked the Tigers' scoring with about eight minutes to play in the first half, making back-to-back baskets and a free throw for a personal 5-0 run. That was the start of a 10-0 Clemson run that launched the comeback.

By halftime, Clemson had outscored Davidson 18-5 in about eight minutes. The Tigers trailed by just five at the break after Davidson missed its last 11 field goals.

Clemson put together runs of 4-0 and 9-0 in the first five minutes of the second half. The Tigers took their first lead thanks to back-to-back threes by guards Joe Girard III and Alex Hemenway.

Davidson fought back for a one-point lead, then got down by as many as nine, then went on a late 7-0 run to make it a one-possession game with less than a minute left.

Davidson had three chances at a game-tying three in the final seconds but missed all three, and Clemson escaped with the comeback win.

Joe Girard III's 3-point shooting emerges

Girard came to Clemson from Syracuse as one of the top 3-point shooters in the ACC a season ago. But in his first two games with the Tigers, Girard had been quiet: He had made one field goal in each game, going a combined 2-for-9 with six total points.

Against Davidson, Girard showed some of the 3-point prowess that made him a highly touted portal player. He missed his first four attempts from beyond the arc as Clemson's whole offense struggled, but he made his next four and later another to finish 5-for-12 from 3-point range and 6-for-15 from the field. He tied PJ Hall to lead all scorers with 17.

As a team, Clemson went 12-for-31 from beyond the arc. Hemenway (3-for-8) and Hall (2-for-5) joined Girard with multiple made 3-pointers.

PJ Hall heats up in second half

Hall was vital to Clemson's scoring in its first two games, scoring 20 points against Winthrop and 27 against UAB. Like the rest of the team, though, he came out cold against Davidson. Hall was 1-for-5 from the field in the first half with one rebound.

But as Clemson heated up in the second half, so did Hall. He went 5-for-6 in the final 20 minutes, finishing with 17 points. He added to his stat line with two blocks, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

RJ Godfrey provides spark off the bench

Sophomore forward RJ Godfrey had one of the best games of his young career. He came off the bench and played 26 minutes, and he matched his career high with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Godfrey pulled down seven rebounds to tie Hall and Ian Schieffelin to lead the team, and he matched his career-high with three blocks on the defensive end.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball completes comeback win over Davidson