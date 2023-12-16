Clemson basketball loses for first time this season with 79-77 setback at Memphis

Clemson fell from the ranks of college basketball’s undefeated on Saturday, losing at Memphis 79-77 in a nonconference game at the FedExForum.

No. 11 Clemson (9-1) entered the game as one of seven unbeaten teams remaining in Division I, but came up short in its first-ever meeting with Memphis (8-2) despite leading by as many as 10 points in the first half and holding a seven-point halftime advantage.

But Memphis rode the second-half scoring of David Jones and Jahvon Quinerly to overtake the Tigers down the stretch.

The game was tied at 68 with 4:30 remaining, but Memphis scored four straight points to take the lead for good. Clemson pulled within one, 77-76, with 17 seconds left, but two free throws by Jaykwon Walton with 13 seconds left helped keep the visiting Tigers at bay.

Clemson committed a season-high 15 turnovers, including five by leading scorer PJ Hall, who had 21 points.

"We weren't as smart in our basketball decision making on both ends of the floor to win this game," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

It was only the third home game of the season for Memphis, and its first game at the FedExForum since Nov. 17.

Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins showing improvement

Wiggins, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, is showing that he’s ready for an increased role. He scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, including a 3-of-6 touch from 3-point range, en route to his third double-figure scoring outing in the last four games.

Wiggins also grabbed a career-high seven rebounds.

"Proud of Wiggins," Brownell said. "Wiggins had a huge game."

His size and deft shooting touch from both inside and outside appear to provide Clemson with yet another matchup problem for opponents as the Tigers prepare to enter ACC play in earnest after the New Year.

Clemson couldn't handle Memphis's 1-2 punch

Clemson coach Brownell warned about the scoring ability of Jones and Quinerly prior to the game. His was right.

“They could be all-conference in any league they played in,” Brownell said.

The duo showed why. Jones erupted for 16 of his 22 points in the second half while Quinerly scored 10 of his 17 after the break.

Quinerly, a transfer with previous stops at Villanova and Alabama, contributed six assists while Jones, who came to Memphis after starting his career at DePaul and St. John’s, added six rebounds.

Memphis' David Jones (8) celebrates after Memphis defeated Clemson 79-77 at FedExForum in Memphis, Teen., on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Clemson's Ian Schieffelin showing no signs of slowing

Schieffelin is proving to be a major contributor for this team. He scored 11 points against Memphis and is averaging 10.8 points over the Tigers’ last five games. He's shooting 59.4% from the floor during that span.

More importantly, Schieffelin corralled double-figure rebounds for the fourth time in five games, an average of 12.6 per game.

Even more impressive may be Schieffelin's passing of late. Against Memphis he matched his career-high with six assists, giving him 11 in Clemson’s last two games.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball loses for first game of season with setback vs Memphis