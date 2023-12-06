Clemson basketball live score updates vs. South Carolina with both rivals undefeated

Clemson and South Carolina basketball play Wednesday night with a rare backdrop – both teams are 7-0.

The game will mark the latest into a season that the in-state rivals have met as undefeated teams.

The Tigers, 7-0 for the first time since 2008, are ranked 20th in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the ACC.

South Carolina joins Ole Miss as the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC. The Gamecocks topped the Tigers, 60-58, last season in Columbia, but Clemson has won four of the last six games between the teams.

Clemson’s PJ Hall, a preseason first-team All-ACC pick, leads the ACC in scoring at 21.4 points per game and on Tuesday was named the ACC’s Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo

Clemson vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. South Carolina

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

vs. TCU at Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

at Memphis, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

vs. Queens College, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

vs. Radford, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

at Miami, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

