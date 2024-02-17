Clemson basketball live score updates vs. NC State: Tigers face Wolfpack in ACC play

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball hosts NC State on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum, and coach Brad Brownell hopes fans turn out like they did on Wednesday against Miami.

"We've had great fan turnout all year," Brownell said after the game. "There have been a couple of games we haven't made enough shots to help keep them excited, but tonight, they were huge."

The Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC) come into this matchup Saturday (7:45 p.m., CW Network) tied for fifth place in the ACC standings with the Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6) and two other teams. Clemson hopes to extend its win streak to four and to continue shooting well from three.

Meanwhile, NC State has lost its previous two games and is feeling the pressure to turn its fortunes around. The Wolfpack come into this game with a week of rest and will try to defeat Clemson for the first time since 2020.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. NC State on today?

TV channel: CW Network

Clemson basketball vs. NC State start time

Date: Feb. 17, 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. NC State

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next five games:

at Georgia Tech on Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

vs. Florida State on Feb. 24, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

at Notre Dame on March 2, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Syracuse on March 5, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs. NC State in ACC game