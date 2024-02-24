Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Florida State: Tigers vs Seminoles in ACC game

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball is coming off a big road win, defeating Georgia Tech 81-57 on Wednesday. The Tigers' 24-point victory is tied for the fifth-largest ACC road victory in program history, and they look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup against Florida State on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

"We need to finish the ACC season the right way," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We've got to play a little bit better in our league, and I think some of that is a credit to our league."

Clemson (18-8, 8-7 ACC) comes into this matchup Saturday (7:45 p.m., CW Network) tied for fifth place in the ACC standings with Florida State (14-12, 8-7) and two other teams. The Tigers will go for the regular-season sweep vs. the Seminoles after beating them 78-67 on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off an 84-76 win against Boston College to snap its three-game losing skid. Both teams aim to separate themselves from the pack for a chance to make the NCAA Tournament and land a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Florida State on today?

TV channel: CW Network

Clemson basketball vs. Florida State start time

Date: Feb. 24, 2024

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Florida State

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next four games:

vs. Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

at Notre Dame on March 2, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Syracuse on March 5, 7 p.m.

at Wake Forest on March 9, 6 p.m.

