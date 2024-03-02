Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Notre Dame: Tigers battle Irish in ACC game

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball looks to win its fourth consecutive game when it travels to the Purcell Pavilion to battle Notre Dame (WYCW / CW Network, 7:45 p.m. ET) Saturday.

The Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) are tied for fourth place in the ACC with Wake Forest and are closing in on one of the four double byes in the ACC Tournament. They have won their last three games by an average margin of 14 points.

"(Our defense has) been a lot better than I've probably given it credit for here for the last month or so," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "Obviously, it's a big part of why we're having some success."

MORE: Watch Clemson basketball live vs. Notre Dame with Fubo (free trial)

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11) are tied for 11th place in the conference but are coming off an upset 70-65 win at home against the Demon Deacons on Tuesday. They have won three straight at home and will look to pull off another upset Saturday behind their leading scorer, freshman Markus Burton.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Notre Dame on today?

TV: WYCW / CW Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Notre Dame start time

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Notre Dame

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next two games:

vs. Syracuse on March 5, 7 p.m.

at Wake Forest on March 9, 6 p.m.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Notre Dame in ACC game