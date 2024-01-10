Clemson basketball live score updates vs Virginia Tech: Tigers face Hokies in ACC game

Virginia Tech has won 75.5% of its games all-time at Cassell Coliseum, and Clemson basketball has done its share of contributing to the Hokies’ cause.

The Tigers have lost seven of nine games on Virginia Tech’s home court in coach Brad Brownell’s 14 seasons, but will get a chance to begin reversing that trend Wednesday night in a key early season ACC game in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Both Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) and Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2) have lost their last two ACC games, with Clemson losing at Miami and at home against North Carolina and the Hokies losing at Wake Forest and at Florida State.

Clemson, which is ranked 22nd in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, will face a former Tiger in the game; Virginia Tech senior center Lynn Kidd played his freshman season at Clemson before transferring. He has emerged as a key contributor for the Hokies, leading the team in scoring and rebounding and topping the ACC in shooting percentage at 65.9%.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Boston College on Jan. 13, 3 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech on Jan. 16, 9 p.m. ET

at Florida State on Jan. 20, 4 p.m. ET

at Duke on Jan. 27, 4 p.m. ET

Louisville on Jan. 30, 9 p.m. ET

