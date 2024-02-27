Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Pittsburgh: Tigers battle Panthers in ACC game

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball continues its two-game homestand Tuesday when it plays Pittsburgh in another crucial ACC matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Both teams are tied for fifth place in the ACC with NC State, and a victory would position either team for a chance to grab a double-bye in the ACC tournament. This is the second time the Tigers (19-8, 9-7) are facing the Panthers (18-9, 9-7). Clemson won 79-70 on Dec. 3.

"The double-bye, obviously, really helps in the ACC tournament — to get to that 4 spot — but right now, we're taking it one game at a time," Joseph Girard III said. "You can't really worry too much about what other teams are doing and what's going on with their schedules."

MORE: Watch Clemson basketball vs. Pittsburgh live with Fubo (free trial)

Clemson has won two in a row and is on track for an NCAA tournament appearance for the fourth time under coach Brad Brownell. Pittsburgh is coming off a 79-64 victory against Virginia Tech and possesses the second-best road record in the ACC (6-3).

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Pittsburgh on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Pittsburgh start time

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Pittsburgh

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next three games:

at Notre Dame on March 2, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Syracuse on March 5, 7 p.m.

at Wake Forest on March 9, 6 p.m.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Pittsburgh in ACC game