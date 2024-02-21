Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Georgia Tech: Tigers face Yellow Jackets

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball looks to rebound against Georgia Tech on Wednesday at the McCamish Pavilion after its three-game win streak ended in heartbreaking fashion, 78-77, against NC State. This is the second time the Tigers will face the Yellow Jackets after losing 93-90 in double overtime on Jan. 16.

"It's not just playing the team that beat you," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We want to win for us."

The Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) are tied in seventh place in the ACC standings. A victory would add their sixth Quad 3 win to their resume as they try to make their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance under Brownell.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11) is 14th in the conference and is coming off a 65-60 win against Syracuse. Despite the Yellow Jackets' record, they have three Quad 1 wins against Duke, North Carolina and Clemson.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. NC State on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. NC State start time

Date: Feb. 21, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. NC State

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next five games:

vs. Florida State on Feb. 24, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Pittsburgh on Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

at Notre Dame on March 2, 7:45 p.m.

vs. Syracuse on March 5, 7 p.m.

at Wake Forest on March 9, 6 p.m.

