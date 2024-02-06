Clemson basketball live score updates vs. UNC: Tigers face Tar Heels in ACC play

Clemson basketball's 66-65 loss to Virginia on Saturday continued the Tigers' trend of alternating between wins and losses. Now they visit the Dean Smith Center to battle No. 3-ranked North Carolina, which is undefeated at home this season.

"It's like we win a game, we lose a game, we win a game, we lose a game," coach Brad Brownell said. "We can't win back-to-back games to really kind of get the momentum back on our side."

The Tigers (14-7, 4-6 ACC) sit in 11th place in the ACC standings. They are feeling the pressure to make up ground in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under Brownell. They will go for the upset bid in a venue they haven't won in since 2020.

North Carolina (18-4, 10-1) has won 11 of its past 12 games and is in first place in the ACC with the best scoring offense in the conference.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. North Carolina on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Feb. 6, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball 2024 schedule

Next five games:

at Syracuse on Feb. 10, 12 p.m.

vs. Miami on Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

vs. NC State on Feb. 17, 7:45 p.m.

at Georgia Tech on Feb. 21, 7:00 p.m.

vs. Florida State on Feb. 24, 7:45 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball live score updates vs. North Carolina in ACC game