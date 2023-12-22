Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Queens: Tigers face Royals in nonconference play

CLEMSON -- Clemson basketball will attempt to get back on the winning track with a game against Atlantic Sun Conference member Queens.

The Tigers’ final game before Christmas is set for Friday night (6 p.m., ACC Network).

Clemson (9-1) is coming off its first loss of the season – a 79-77 defeat at Memphis. Queens (6-7), of Charlotte, North Carolina, has lost two in a row and is seeking its first true road win of the season. After facing Clemson, the Royals will be at No. 19 Duke on Dec. 30.

Off to its best start under coach Brad Brownell, Clemson is ranked No. 18 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Tigers are No. 15 in the latest NET rankings, best among ACC teams.

Clemson is led in scoring by senior forward PJ Hall, who’s averaging 20.2 points per game. Guard Joseph Girard II, a transfer from Syracuse, is scoring at a 14.4 clip while Chase Hunter adds 10.7 points per game.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Queens on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson vs. Queens start time

Date: Dec. 22

Time: 6 p.m.

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Queens

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

vs. Radford, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

at Miami, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. North Carolina, Jan. 6 at noon ET

at Virginia Tech, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

vs. Boston College, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. ET

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs. Queens in nonconference game