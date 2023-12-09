Clemson basketball live score updates vs TCU: Tigers play in Canada for first time

Clemson basketball will attempt to add to its best start in 15 years on Saturday when the Tigers face TCU in the Discount Tire Hall of Fame Series in Toronto.

The Tigers (8-0) and Horned Frogs (7-0) represent two of the 13 remaining undefeated teams in Division I.

It will be Clemson’s first game ever in Canada.

The Tigers, ranked 20th in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and 17th in the latest NET rankings, are coming off a 72-67 victory against previously unbeaten South Carolina in which Chauncey Wiggins scored a career-high 15 points and Ian Schieffelin posted his second career double-double.

Schieffelin has averaged 14.3 rebounds over the Tigers' last three games. Over Clemson’s last five games, graduate transfer guard Joe Girard is averaging 17.8 points and is shooting 50 percent (18 of 36) from 3-point range.

Clemson’s PJ Hall, a preseason first-team All-ACC pick, is third in the ACC in scoring at 20.5 points per game and is averaging a career-best 7.8 rebounds.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. TCU on today?

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fubo

Clemson vs. TCU start time

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

at Memphis, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

vs. Queens College, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

vs. Radford, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

at Miami, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. North Carolina, Jan. 6 at noon ET

