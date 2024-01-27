Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Duke: Tigers face Blue Devils in ACC game

Clemson basketball will attempt to do on Saturday what no other Tigers team has done since 1995 – namely, win at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

If Clemson were to pull off an upset of the Blue Devils, who are ranked 12th in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, it would mark Duke’s second consecutive home-court defeat and the team’s third this season. Pitt knocked off the Blue Devils last Saturday 80-76 and Arizona won at Cameron Indoor on Nov. 10.

Clemson (13-5, 3-4 ACC) enters the game having lost four of its past six games following an 11-1 start but is coming off a victory at Florida State. Duke (14-4, 5-2) has won nine of its past 10 games and is in third place in the latest ACC standings.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Duke on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Duke start time

Date: Jan. 27, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

vs. Louisville on Jan 27, 9 p.m. ET

vs. Virginia on Feb. 3, 2 p.m. ET

at North Carolina on Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET

at Syracuse on Feb. 10, 12 p.m. ET

vs. Miami on Feb. 14, 7 p.m. ET

