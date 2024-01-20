Clemson basketball live score updates vs FSU: Tigers face Seminoles in ACC game

Clemson basketball will attempt to reverse its recent downward trend on Saturday against one of the hottest teams in the ACC – Florida State.

The Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) enter the game having lost four of their past five games to drop into a tie for ninth place in the ACC standings; the Seminoles (11-6, 5-1) have won five straight games, including an 84-75 victory at Miami on Wednesday, and are tied for second place in the league.

Since a 9-0 start during which Clemson rose to No. 11 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the Tigers are 3-5 and have falled out of the rankings. The Tigers are coming off a 93-90 two-overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Clemson’s task in Tallahassee, Florida, won’t be easy. The Tigers are 11-17 against the Seminoles under coach Brad Brownell, including a 3-10 record in games at Florida State’s Tucker Center.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Florida State on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball vs. Florida State start time

Date: Jan. 20, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Florida State

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

at Duke on Jan. 27, 4 p.m. ET

vs. Louisville on Jan. 30, 9 p.m. ET

vs. Virginia on Feb. 3, 2 p.m. ET

at North Carolina on Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET

at Syracuse on Feb. 10, 12 p.m. ET

