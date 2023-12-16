When Clemson basketball missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season despite 23 victories and a third-place finish in the ACC, the selection committee cited the Tigers’ poor non-conference schedule as the primary reason.

As a result, Clemson coach Brad Brownell sought to boost his team’s schedule, and that has resulted in Saturday’s game between Clemson (9-0) and Memphis (7-2) – the first-ever meeting of the teams.

Clemson, which is ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in Division I. Memphis, which is playing at home for the first time since Nov. 17, is coming off consecutive victories against VCU and Texas A&M.

Memphis owns three wins against SEC opponents this season, including victories against two ranked teams.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Memphis on today?

TV channel: ESPN+

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson vs. Memphis start time

Date: Dec. 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Memphis

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

vs. Queens, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

vs. Radford, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. ET

at Miami, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. North Carolina, Jan. 6 at noon ET

at Virginia Tech, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Memphis