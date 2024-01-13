Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Boston College in ACC game

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell will be reunited with a couple of familiar faces when his team hosts Boston College at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

Eagles coach Earl Grant worked as an assistant under Brownell for four seasons at Clemson while Grant’s assistant, Anthony Goins, was a member of Brownell’s Clemson staff for two seasons.

That familiarity could result in yet another competitive game between the teams. After losing 10 in a row in the series, Boston College has won the last two meetings by two and eight points, respectively.

Clemson (11-4, 1-3 ACC), ranked No. 22 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, got off to an 11-1 start but has lost three consecutive games versus ACC opponents. The Tigers, picked for a fifth-place finish in the league’s preseason poll, are seeking a fourth NCAA Tournament berth in 14 seasons under Brownell.

Boston College (10-5, 1-3), tabbed for a 12th-place finish in the preseason, is attempting to notch its first winning season since 2017-18.

Clemson game time, TV channel vs. Boston College

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Boston College Eagles

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

Georgia Tech on Jan. 16, 9 p.m. ET

at Florida State on Jan. 20, 4 p.m. ET

at Duke on Jan. 27, 4 p.m. ET

Louisville on Jan. 30, 9 p.m. ET

Virginia on Feb. 3, 2 p.m. ET

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs. Boston College in ACC game