Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Davidson at Asheville Championship tournament

Clemson men's basketball is playing its second game at the Asheville Championship tournament Sunday when it faces Davidson at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Tigers (2-0) beat UAB in a 77-76 thriller on Friday thanks in part to 27 points from center PJ Hall. Hall has now scored at least 20 points in each of Clemson's first two games.

The win put the Tigers in the tournament's championship round against Davidson (2-0), which beat Maryland 64-61.

Clemson and Davidson have played 44 times in their histories dating back to when they were both members of the Southern Conference. The Tigers are 25-18 against the Wildcats, and Clemson has beaten Davidson twice in coach Brad Brownell's previous 13 seasons.

What time, channel is Clemson basketball vs. Davidson?

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Davidson

