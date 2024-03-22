Clemson basketball live score updates vs. New Mexico: Tigers meet Lobos in March Madness

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball begins its journey in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 11 seed New Mexico in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (21-11) enter the round of 64 game in the West Region on nine days of rest after their one-and-done appearance in the ACC Tournament on March 13. They have reached March Madness for the fourth time in coach Brad Brownell's 14 seasons and the 14th time in program history.

"I'm excited. Obviously, this is what you want to be in," Brownell said. "You want to be involved in these kinds of games, these opportunities."

The Lobos (26-9) won the Mountain West Conference tournament and have three players — Donovan Dent, JT Toppin and Jaelen House — who received all-conference accolades this season. New Mexico is on a four-game win streak, holding opponents to 61 points per game on 34% shooting.

The winner of this matchup (truTV, 3:10 p.m.) will advance to the round of 32 to battle the winner between No. 3 Baylor and No. 14 Colgate on March 24 in Memphis.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. New Mexico on today?

TV: truTV

Clemson basketball vs. New Mexico start time

Date: March 22, 2024

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Clemson basketball schedule 2024

If the Tigers win, they will battle:

the winner of No. 3 Baylor and No. 14 Colgate on March 24 in the round of 32

If the Tigers lose, their 2023-24 season will be over.

