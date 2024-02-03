Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Virginia: Tigers face Cavaliers in ACC play

Clemson basketball shifts its attention to a red-hot Virginia team after Tuesday's 70-64 victory against Louisville to bounce back from its one-point loss to Duke.

"We all felt a little pressure to win this game," coach Brad Brownell said. "It's a home game. You need to win it. It's part of doing well in your league."

The Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC) sit in 10th place in the ACC standings after a 3-5 January but are confident they can gain ground. Clemson hopes to use the momentum from its win vs. Louisville to get past a Virginia team that has not lost at Littlejohn Coliseum since 2013.

Virginia (16-5, 7-3) has won five straight, the longest active streak in the conference. The Cavaliers are third in the ACC behind the second-best scoring defense in the nation.

