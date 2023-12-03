Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Pitt: Tigers face Panthers in ACC play

Clemson men's basketball will try to improve to 7-0 on Sunday when the Tigers play at Pittsburgh. It's the first ACC game of the 2023-24 season for Clemson, which is coming off a big win at No. 20 Alabama on Tuesday.

Clemson is 10-2 against the Panthers (5-2) under coach Brad Brownell and are 5-1 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are led by center PJ Hall, who is averaging 21 points per game. Pittsburgh's offensive leader is guard Blake Hinson, who enters Sunday averaging 19 points per game.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Pitt on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Clemson vs. Pitt start time

Date: Dec. 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Pitt

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

vs. South Carolina, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. TCU at Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

at Memphis, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

vs. Queens College, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

vs. Radford, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

