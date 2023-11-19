Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Boise State: Tigers face Broncos in nonconference play

CLEMSON — Clemson men's basketball is back at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday to host Boise State. The Tigers (3-0) had a week off following wins over UAB and Davidson at the Asheville Championship tournament.

Boise State (2-0) is the first of three NCAA Tournament teams on Clemson's non-conference schedule, joining Alabama and Memphis. The Broncos were a No. 10 seed in the 2023 tournament and lost in the first round to No. 7-seed Northwestern.

It's the first meeting between Boise State and Clemson. The Tigers are 3-2 all-time against Mountain West opponents.

MORE: Watch Clemson basketball vs. Boise State live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Boise State on today?

TV: Stream on ACC Network Extra/ESPN+

Clemson vs. Boise State start time

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Boise State

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

vs. Alcorn State, 8 p.m. ET Nov. 25

at Alabama, 9:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28

at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. ET Dec. 3

vs. South Carolina, 8 p.m. ET Dec. 6

vs. TCU, 4 p.m. ET Dec. 9

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball score updates vs. Boise State in nonconference game