Clemson basketball live score updates vs. UNC: Tigers vs. Tar Heels in an ACC showdown

Clemson and North Carolina – the ACC’s two highest-ranked teams in the polls as well as the NET rankings – will collide in a key early season league matchup on Saturday at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (11-2, 1-1 ACC) is No. 16 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the latest NET rankings while the Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0) are No. 9 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 according to the NET.

The Tigers are coming off a 13-point loss at Miami on Wednesday in which they surrendered 60 second-half points – the most ever surrendered in a half by a Brad Brownell-coached Clemson team.

“Time to regroup,” Brownell said after the loss.

That may be easier said than done. Brownell is 3-13 against North Carolina, but the Tigers have split with the Tar Heels in their past six games. Clemson also will attempt to benefit from a homecourt advantage – the Tigers are 15-2 at Littlejohn Coliseum over the past two seasons, including 6-0 this season.

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

at Virginia Tech on Jan. 10, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

vs. Boston College on Jan. 13, 3 p.m. ET (ACCN)

vs. Georgia Tech on Jan. 16, 9 p.m. ET (ACCN)

at Florida State on Jan. 20, 4 p.m. ET (ACCN)

at Duke on Jan. 27, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

