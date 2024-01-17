Clemson basketball live score updates: Game time, TV channel vs Georgia Tech in ACC game

Clemson basketball will be looking to rebound this week after being bounced from the polls following losses in three of the Tigers’ last four games.

That effort for the Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC) will begin Tuesday with a home game against Georgia Tech and on Saturday at Florida State.

Clemson dropped out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after being ranked for six consecutive weeks and climbing as high as No. 11. The Tigers’ absence from the poll left the ACC with only two ranked teams – North Carolina at No. 3 and Duke at No. 6. Coach Brad Brownell’s team, which is seeking its fourth NCAA Tournament berth in 14 seasons, will play at Duke on Jan. 27.

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday by defeating Boston College. Clemson is ranked No. 27 in the latest NET rankings thanks to victories against three Quad 1 opponents.

Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-4), under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire, has lost five straight games since upsetting Duke in Atlanta, 72-68, on Dec. 2.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Georgia Tech on today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Clemson basketball vs. Georgia Tech start time

Date: Jan. 16, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball 2023-24 schedule

Next five games:

at Florida State on Jan. 20, 4 p.m. ET

at Duke on Jan. 27, 4 p.m. ET

vs. Louisville on Jan. 20, 9 p.m. ET

vs. Virginia on Feb. 3, 2 p.m. ET

at North Carolina on Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET

