Clemson basketball lands in final four schools for Duke transfer center

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have been losing players to the transfer portal but also taking advantage of it, adding some strong players from across the country.

Recently, former Duke center Christian Reeves named his top four choices as he looks for a new team, with Clemson making the cut. The Tigers are competing with Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Florida for his commitment.

Reeves played just three games in 2024 due to injury, leading to a redshirt season for the big man. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Reeves was the No. 26 center and the No. 145 overall player in the 2022 class. If the Tigers land him, he could have a breakout season with the program.

NEWS: Duke transfer center Christian Reeves has narrowed his list to the following four schools, he tells @On3sports: Vanderbilt

Clemson

Oklahoma

Floridahttps://t.co/1Fq5gfVZlz pic.twitter.com/LxXpEEBkMQ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 6, 2024

