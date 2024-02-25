Clemson basketball holds off Florida State behind Joseph Girard III's 24 points

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball returned to Littlejohn Coliseum and took care of business, defeating Florida State 74-63 Saturday night.

After setting a season high in 3-pointers made against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, the Tigers (19-8, 9-7 ACC) started the game with a concerted effort to attack the Seminoles (14-13, 8-8) in the paint. They scored 16 points in the paint and went 13-for-14 from the free-throw line in the first half.

Clemson led 38-28 at the half, doing it mostly without the services of PJ Hall, who was in foul trouble. In his absence, the Tigers' bench continued their stellar play, scoring 17 points and playing strong defense.

The Tigers built a 16-point lead in the second half and remained in control despite the Seminoles cutting their deficit to five. Joseph Girard III and Chase Hunter kept Florida State at bay, scoring timely baskets to create larger leads. Girard scored 24 points, Hunter finished with 16 points and RJ Godfrey provided 12 points off the bench.

This win allowed Clemson to complete the regular-season sweep of Florida State and to make ground ahead of the ACC "glob" – what Clemson coach Brad Brownell refers to as the group of teams in the middle of the ACC standings.

Here are two takeaways from this critical conference win and what lies ahead for the Tigers.

Girard, Hunter becoming dominant scoring backcourt

When Girard joined Clemson this season, he and Hunter had to adjust to playing with each other. It’s safe to say they have figured out their dynamic, and it was on full display Saturday.

Both orchestrated the offense effectively and got to their spots with ease. They also showcased their shot-creating ability with Hunter scoring a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half and Girard making back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half. Their play lifted the Tigers in the second half, scoring a combined 23 to propel them over the Seminoles.

They have scored in double figures in five consecutive games.

RJ Godfrey, bench unit shines again

With Hall in foul trouble, Godfrey kept the Tigers on schedule. The sophomore was dominant in the paint, disruptive on defense and gave Clemson a boost in energy. He finished the night with two blocks and two steals.

Josh Beadle, Dillon Hunter and Chauncey Wiggins also contributed off the bench. Beadle and Dillon Hunter attacked the paint to get to the free-throw line, and Wiggins showcased his length to stifle Florida State.

Clemson’s bench finished with 23 points. Every reserve player that played scored a point Saturday. The Tigers’ reserves have reached double figures in five straight games.

What's next?

Clemson will continue its homestand Tuesday when it hosts Pittsburgh (18-9, 9-7). The Tigers will go for the regular-season sweep, defeating the Panthers 79-70 at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 3.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball holds off Florida State to keep pace in ACC