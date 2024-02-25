Clemson basketball found a new way to win as PJ Hall limited to season-low 16 minutes

CLEMSON – It appears Clemson basketball has truly recaptured its early season vibes when it started with an 11-1 record.

After beating Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Wednesday, the Tigers (19-8, 9-8 ACC) returned to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday and defeated Florida State 74-63. They have won five of their last six games, have defeated the Seminoles (14-13, 8-8) for the fourth straight time and seem to have put the crushing one-point loss to NC State from a week ago behind them.

"It's terrible to say, but it seems like every team in college basketball kind of goes through a rough stretch," said Clemson's Joseph Girard III, who scored a game-high 24 points. "... We got an older group and a lot of guys who love winning, competing and going to work every day, so I wasn't too worried about our mental."

The Tigers showcased Saturday why they are on the track to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under coach Brad Brownell. Despite their leading scorer and shot blocker, PJ Hall, playing a season-low 16 minutes, other players stepped up and contributed. Hall finished with seven points and two rebounds.

Sophomore RJ Godfrey came off the bench and provided an instant impact. He displayed his athleticism on the defensive end, blocking two shots and recording two steals. On offense, he chipped in 12 points, going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Brownell said it was "maybe his best game at Clemson."

The Tigers finished with 25 bench points as well – their fifth straight game reaching double figures.

"That's why I think (Clemson) is a very good basketball team because they're able to adjust when they have adversity and win the basketball game," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Unlike other close games this season at home against conference opponents, Clemson held on to win. Florida State cut the Tigers' lead to five, but their stout defense kept FSU at bay. They logged two steals in the final minutes, finished the game with nine blocks and six steals and forced contested shots that made FSU shoot 37% from the field.

Girard and Chase Hunter also continued their stellar play, combining for 40 points. Their shot-making and passing was huge down the stretch to create larger leads for the Tigers.

"To get that separation to the top two or three in the league, you're gonna have to win some close ones, and you're going to have to really be playing high-level basketball," Brownell said.

Clemson is now tied in fifth place in the ACC standings with Pittsburgh and NC State and have a shot to land a double bye in the ACC Tournament. Saturday's win revealed how Clemson can win in different ways, and it will be crucial to do so again against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Clemson defeated FSU despite PJ Hall playing season-low minutes