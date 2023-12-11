Clemson basketball flies up the rankings in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are one of the only undefeated teams left in college basketball, and they have been rewarded for their strong play in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Clemson (9-0, 1-0 ACC) has had the best start they’ve ever had under Brownell, with their most recent win over formerly undefeated TCU highlighting how good they’ve been this season. Clemson has taken down undefeated teams in their last two appearances, including a big win over rivals South Carolina. Following the big wins, they jumped up to the No.11 ranking.

According to ESPN’s metrics, Clemson is the No.1 team in strength of record and is 3-0 against top 50 BPI teams. They are 4-0 versus NET Quadrant 1 teams, which ties with their total quad 1 wins from last season.

Below is a look at the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Arizona 8-0 796 28 1 – 1/11 2 Kansas 9-1 739 1 3 +1 1/6 3 Houston 10-0 734 3 2 -1 2/6 4 Purdue 9-1 712 0 4 – 1/4 5 UConn 9-1 675 0 5 – 4/5 6 Baylor 9-0 642 0 6 – 6/17 7 Marquette 8-2 614 0 7 – 3/7 8 Creighton 8-1 529 0 11 +3 7/14 9 North Carolina 7-2 486 0 10 +1 9/21 10 Tennessee 6-3 462 0 13 +3 8/13 11 Clemson 9-0 426 0 20 +9 11/NR 12 Oklahoma 9-0 422 0 22 +10 12/NR 13 Gonzaga 7-2 418 0 8 -5 8/13 14 Florida Atlantic 7-2 359 0 9 -5 9/20 15 Kentucky 7-2 317 0 17 +2 12/17 16 Illinois 7-2 288 0 18 +2 16/NR 17 BYU 8-1 261 0 13 -4 13/NR 18 Colorado State 9-1 238 0 12 -6 12/21 19 Duke 6-3 194 0 21 +2 3/21 20 James Madison 9-0 181 0 24 +4 20/NR 21 Virginia 8-1 160 0 23 +2 18/NR 22 Texas 7-2 148 0 16 -6 16/22 23 Wisconsin 7-3 92 0 NR +3 23/NR 24 Miami (FL) 7-2 82 0 15 -9 8/24 25 Ole Miss 9-0 79 0 NR +8 25/NR

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas A&M; No. 25 Ohio State;

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire