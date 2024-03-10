Clemson basketball falls 81-76 to Wake Forest, puts ACC Tournament double bye in doubt

Clemson basketball concluded its regular-season with a 81-76 loss Saturday night against Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. .

After an early shot-clock malfunction, the Tigers (21-10, 11-9 ACC) were entrenched in a back-and-fourth battle with the Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9), a team fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis made 3-pointers and floaters in the paint, and Clemson responded with crucial baskets from RJ Godfrey and Jack Clark. But the Tigers' 3-point shooting woes returned, shooting 3-for-16 in the first half, and the Deacons finished the first half on a 7-0 run to lead 34-28 behind Sallis’ 15 points.

Clemson battled back to retake the lead, thanks to an 6-0 run from PJ Hall and Clark, with 14:59 left in the game. Both teams exchanged leads over the course of the game, and Wake Forest took control with 10 minutes left, going on a 5-0 run to take the lead and a 12-6 run to pull away.

Clemson attempted to recapture the lead late with late 3-pointers and baskets from Joseph Girard III and Hall, but the Deacons matched scores with the Tigers.

Hall scored 18 points, Clark put up a season-high 10 points and Chase Hunter finished with 17 points.

Here are two takeaways from this loss and what lies ahead for the Tigers:

A tale of two halves for PJ Hall

Hall struggled offensively in the first half in what was likely his final regular-season game. The Spartanburg native had two points, shooting 1-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

The senior entered Saturday tied for second in the ACC in scoring with 18.8 points per game. He made his first shot attempt but missed his next seven shots. He was getting quality looks in the post and from 3-point range but could not knock down baskets. Wake Forest also forced Clemson to take low-percentage shots.

Hall flipped the script in the second half, scoring 16 on 5-for-8 shooting. He attacked the paint and used his size and experience to get to the free-throw line and ignite Clemson's run in the second half.

Tigers can't stop Wake Forest late despite season high in steals

The Tigers recorded a season-high nine steals – their most since Jan. 21, 2023, against Virginia Tech. Despite their defenders being active, stepping in passing lanes and knocking the ball loose from Wake Forest players, the Deacons responded.

Wake Forest had 13 turnovers but overcame them. Four Deacons players scored in double digits and made critical baskets to keep Wake Forest in front in the final moments.

Hall logged three steals, Girard and Clark had two apiece and Godfrey and Hunter recorded one, respectively.

What's next?

Clemson will await the outcome of N.C. State-Pittsburgh Saturday to determine its seeding in the ACC Tournament. If the Panthers defeat the Wolfpack, Clemson would get a single bye and face the winner of the No. 11 and 14 matchup on Wednesday.

If Pitt loses, the Tigers would secure the No. 4 seed and have a double bye in the conference tournament and open play Thursday.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball falls 81-76 to Wake Forest in regular-season finale