Clemson basketball dominates Miami to increase win streak to three

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball extended its win streak to three following its XX-XX win over Miami at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers avoided the regular-season sweep from the Hurricanes and are on their longest win streak since starting the season 9-0.

Both teams could not build substantial leads in the first half with the lead changing and the score tying four times, respectively. Miami matched Clemson shooting from deep, each converting seven threes in the first half.

The trend continued deep into the second half with both trading runs to gain a lead that would be usurped by another. It ended when Chase Hunter knocked down a corner 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 60-57 lead with 5:44 left in the game. Clemson went on a 7-0 run with contributions from Jack Clark on a fast break layup after a steal and Joseph Girard II converting three free throws that was too much for the Hurricanes to overcome.

Despite Clemson allowing 12 3-pointers, its most since Jan. 16 against Georgia Tech, the Tigers overcame a desperate Miami team.

Girard scored 18 points, Hunter finished with 15 points and Ian Schieffelin recorded his 11th double-digit rebound game with 10 boards.

Clemson’s three ball returns at home

After shooting 22.8% on 3-pointers at home across five games in conference play, the Tigers have regained their deep shooting at Littlejohn Coliseum. They carried over its 17 total 3-pointers from its away games against North Carolina and Syracuse.

Clemson shot 7-for-17 from three with Girard, Clark, Hunter, PJ Hall and Chauncey Wiggins each scoring from dep. The Tigers finished with 13 threes, their most at home during ACC play this season. The Tigers needed every one of them and will be imperative to keep going as they close the season with four of their remaining seven games at home

PJ Hall figures it out in the second half

Hall bounced back from a tough first half after scoring only three points and attempting one shot. Miami forward Norchad Omier plated stout defense on Hall, and the Hurricanes limited Hall’s touches in the post by sending an extra defender over before the entry pass was given to him.

But like the senior did against Virginia on Feb. 3, Hall figured it out in the second half. He scored 10 points, using his size and experience to get to the free-throw line and score down low. He finished the night with 13 points - his lowest total since Jan. 20 vs. Florida State.

What's next?

The Tigers will celebrate this victory and host NC State (15-9, 7-6) on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Wolfpack will try to snap their two-game losing streak and come into this crucial conference matchup with a week of rest.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball dominates Miami to increase win streak to three