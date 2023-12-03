Clemson basketball cruises past Pitt to remain the ACC's lone undefeated team

Clemson remained the lone undefeated team in the ACC on Sunday thanks to a 79-70 victory against Pitt at the Petersen Events Center.

The Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) won their ACC opener by getting double-figure scoring from three players, led by Joe Girard’s 25 points.

Pitt (5-3, 0-1) lost for a second straight game after falling to Missouri by seven points in the ACC/SEC Challenge last week.

Clemson, which was picked for a fifth-place finish in the ACC’s preseason poll, is 7-0 for the first time since 2008.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell improved to 7-0 all-time against Pitt coach Jeff Capel and the Tigers have won 11 straight games against the Panthers, tying the school record for most consecutive victories against an ACC opponent.

Here are the major takeaways from Sunday’s game:

\Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III reacts near Boise State forward O'Mar Stanley (1) after making a three-point shot during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Clemson's Joe Girard continues torrid shooting

Girard, in his first season at Clemson after transferring as a graduate from Syracuse, continues to thrive in his new digs. He made 7-of-10 shots from the floor, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

How hot is Girard? Over the Tigers’ last five games he’s averaging 18.8 points per game and is shooting 48.8% (21 of 43) from beyond the arc and is repeatedly showing why he may prove to be the missing piece this team needs to get over the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Ian Schieffelin shines in Clemson's win vs. Pitt

While Girard and PJ Hall, who scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, Ian Schieffelin was equally as impressive.

The 6-foot-8 junior corralled a career-high 17 rebounds and scored eight points. He also sparked the Tigers’ late surge after Pitt had closed to within two points, 70-68, with 3:41 remaining. Schieffelin made two free throws, then grabbed a rebound after a pair of missed free throws by the Panthers and scored on a driving layup at the other end as Clemson pulled ahead 74-68.

Yet another Schieffelin rebound led to a 3-pointer by Hall and Pitt never drew close than seven the rest of the way.

