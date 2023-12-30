Clemson basketball closes out nonconference season with rout of Radford

Tuning up for the Atlantic Coast Conference grind, the Clemson basketball team got exactly what it wanted Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum: a game in which it lost only a little sweat and no momentum.

The No. 17 Tigers cruised to a 93-58 victory against Radford before an audience likely diminished in size because the game was played only 3½ hours after the Clemson football team's victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

The basketball team had a much easier time than its football counterparts, who scored in the final minute to edge Kentucky 38-35.

With their nonconference schedule complete, the Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) begin a 19-game stretch of ACC games against Miami (10-2, 1-0) on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN). Radford (10-5), hoping to contend for the Big South Conference championship, had its winning streak snapped at five.

Here are three takeaways from the basketball team's victory against the Highlanders.

Clemson basketball keeps its balance

Clemson won for the second consecutive time since its only loss, 79-77 at No. 18 Memphis on Dec. 16. A week ago, the Tigers rolled past Queens, 109-79.

And as it did against the Royals, Clemson gave the roster a good chance to participate, with 12 players getting court time.

Joseph Girard III led the Tigers with 24 points, and PJ Hall had 17. Chase Hunter scored 16 and RJ Godfrey 10. Ian Schieffelin led the team with 13 rebounds, including 10 in the first half.

Joseph Girard III climbs in ACC record book

One of the key offseason additions for Clemson was Girard, a graduate transfer who spent his first four seasons at ACC rival Syracuse.

He was a prolific 3-point shooter with the Orange, and he hasn't lost his touch with the Tigers. Girard went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers against Radford to bring his totals to 38-for-83 (44.8%) in 12 games.

He also climbed to No. 5 in the ACC for career 3-pointers. He has 335 and moved past former N.C. State sharpshooter Scott Wood, who made 334 from 2010 through 2013. Girard is only seven 3-pointers behind former Duke All-American Trajan Langdon and 16 behind former Georgia Tech great Dennis Scott on the ACC list.

Clemson basketball shows no rust, no sloppiness

The dangers of Friday's game for Clemson — rust after a weeklong holiday break, overlooking a midmajor opponent or looking past it to the conference schedule — were never evident Friday.

The Tigers scored 49 points in the first half and trailed only once, at 3-2 before going on a 12-0 run. They showed no sloppiness, going 12-for-12 at the free-throw line, committing only three turnovers and only one foul.

Hall had 12 points in the half despite Radford's defensive focus on the Tigers' best player. And the Highlanders paid for that focus: Girard scored 17 points in 18 minutes and took advantage whenever the defense sagged inside, going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. Schieffelin had 10 rebounds in the half, one less than Radford as a team.

Radford's highlight was a hot start by Kenyon Giles, who scored the Highlanders' first 12 points with a 5-for-5 stretch that included two 3-pointers that limited the Tigers to a 17-12 lead nine minutes in.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball routs Radford to cap nonconference schedule