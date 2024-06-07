Clemson baseball super regional vs. Florida: Schedule, how to watch, weather

Clemson baseball is in a super regional for the first time in 14 years.

The Tigers are the No. 6 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and host Florida in a best-of-three series starting Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The stakes, of course, are massive: With two wins, either Clemson or Florida advances to the College World Series starting next weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tigers (44-14) and coach Erik Bakich haven’t reached that national stage since 2010, while Florida (32-28) and coach Kevin O’Sullivan were last year’s College World Series runners-up to LSU before sneaking into the 2024 field as a No. 3 seed.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Clemson Super Regional, including game times, TV channels, weather and players to watch for both teams.

Clemson baseball super regional schedule

Saturday, June 8

—Game 1: Clemson vs. Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 9

—Game 2: Clemson vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 10

—Game 3 (if necessary): Clemson vs. Florida, TBD

Clemson is the designated home team (batting last) for Game 1, Florida is the designated home team for Game 2 and Clemson will be the designated home team for Game 3, if necessary. The Tigers will occupy their usual first-base dugout for each game of the super regional. All games will be available to stream online via ESPN+.

Weather

Last weekend, all six games of the Clemson Regional chugged along without a single weather delay. So far, it’s shaping up to be a similarly clear (and beautiful) super regional weekend. Here are the current Clemson forecasts for Saturday to Monday, via the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and light winds during the day; partly cloudy with a low of 67 at night

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 91 and calm winds during the day; mostly cloudy with a low of 70 and a 20% chance of rain at night

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 89 and 30% chance of rain during the day; mostly cloudy with a low of 66 and 40% chance of rain at night

Players to watch

Clemson infielder Jacob Hinderleider: Davidson transfer who became the first Tiger with five hits in a single NCAA Tournament game since Khalil Greene in 2002 and was named regional MVP after recording nine hits across three games.

Clemson pitcher Tristan Smith: Sophomore lefty who made the all-region team after going 5.1 innings (his longest outing since March) and throwing nine strikeouts (one off his season high) in a Friday ace role for Tigers last weekend.

Florida utility Jac Caglianone: The No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft described as a “6-foot-5 physical beast,” he bats .410, leads the team with 31 home runs and is 5-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 76 strikeouts as a starting lefty pitcher.

Florida pitcher Brandon Neely: Veteran closer who, much like Clemson’s Austin Gordon, was a huge part of his team advancing by throwing eight shutout innings in two relief appearances last weekend (and 11 strikeouts in a single game).

Next up

The winner of the Clemson Super Regional advances to the 2024 College World Series and will play its first game next Friday or Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

For its first-round game in the College World Series, the winner of the Clemson Super Regional will match up with the winner of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional (either No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M or Oregon).

The CWS finals run Saturday, June 22 through Sunday, June 23 or Monday, June 24.

